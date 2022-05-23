$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

KDP opened at $34.58 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

