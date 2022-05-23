$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.75 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

