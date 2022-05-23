$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,771.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,040.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,976.62.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $21,047,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 115.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.