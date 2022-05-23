$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $307.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.60 million to $312.32 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $250.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 728,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 276.73, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.