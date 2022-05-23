$312.69 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce $312.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.37 million to $314.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $261.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

ROAD stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,006,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

