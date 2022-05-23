$337.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $337.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $347.90 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $332.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

