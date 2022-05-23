$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) to report $36.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.25 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $43.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $209.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.