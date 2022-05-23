$390.28 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $390.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.63 million and the highest is $390.92 million. National Instruments reported sales of $346.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Instruments by 50.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 373.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $145,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $24,727,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in National Instruments by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after acquiring an additional 252,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.