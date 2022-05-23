$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) to announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

