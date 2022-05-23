$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to post $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $20.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

