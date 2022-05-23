$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $186.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.79. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $182.71 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
