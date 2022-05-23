$4.93 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $5.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.65 to $22.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $555.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,917. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.