$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $173.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

