$52.68 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) to post sales of $52.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.07 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $48.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $201.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.92 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.