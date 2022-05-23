$6.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.50 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

