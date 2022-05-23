$62.15 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $62.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.39 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $252.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 48.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

