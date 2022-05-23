$631.42 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report sales of $631.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.35 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $561.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.