$646.02 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) to post sales of $646.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.36 million to $656.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $472.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $819,966. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

