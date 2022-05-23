$670.95 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $670.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.08 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $501.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $62.39 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

