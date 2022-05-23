$682.14 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce $682.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.20 million to $752.39 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $480.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $190.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.