$713.85 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will report sales of $713.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $715.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $638.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $124.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.