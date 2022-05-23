$729.10 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will announce $729.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,928. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,387,029.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,217,400 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

