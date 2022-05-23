$73.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to report $73.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the highest is $74.75 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $336.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $395.86 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $407.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

PING stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,844,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

