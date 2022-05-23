$78.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will post $78.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $79.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $67.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $316.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.70 million to $318.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.70 million to $345.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

