$800.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce $800.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.43 million and the highest is $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of CBRL opened at $96.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

