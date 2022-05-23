$816.99 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $816.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.22 million and the lowest is $810.57 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $667.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $231.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $146,131,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

