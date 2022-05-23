$88.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce $88.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $101.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $377.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $391.93 million, with estimates ranging from $325.80 million to $430.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DNA stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

