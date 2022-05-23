$950.16 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will report $950.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $947.50 million to $952.82 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $924.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,238.58 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,320.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,441.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,872,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

