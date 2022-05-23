AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $151.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.