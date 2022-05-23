Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

ABEO opened at $0.16 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

