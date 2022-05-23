Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

