ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Lynda L. Glass Sells 5,500 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,001.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACNB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

