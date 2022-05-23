AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 million and a P/E ratio of 35.29.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $838,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

