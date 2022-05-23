AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

