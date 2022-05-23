Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.
ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.
ADBE stock opened at $399.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.51. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
