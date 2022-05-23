Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $399.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.51. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.