Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) SVP Sells $75,327.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. 455,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

