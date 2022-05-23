AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADTH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdTheorent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $8.63 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.