Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.
NYSE:AAP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.24. 1,577,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,214. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $176.72 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $221.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.81.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.