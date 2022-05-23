AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

