AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.