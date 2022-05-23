Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.
AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGLE opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.