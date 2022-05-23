Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

