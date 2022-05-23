Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

