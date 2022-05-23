Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.00 ($5.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 545,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

