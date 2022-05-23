AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.53 on Monday. AES has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AES by 1,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 32.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.