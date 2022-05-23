Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.
AEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
