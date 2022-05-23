Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

