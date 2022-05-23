AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $74,062.83 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $27,702.27.
NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 596,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AEye by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEye by 29.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEye by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
