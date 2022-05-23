AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $74,062.83 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $27,702.27.

NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 596,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AEye by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEye by 29.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEye by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

