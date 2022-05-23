Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 111,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,562. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

