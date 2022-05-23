AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

NASDAQ AGIL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. 171,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,889. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.