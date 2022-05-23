Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.87.

APD opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

