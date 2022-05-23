Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,160,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABNB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,871. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.45 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.